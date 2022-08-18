TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have ever been to the beach, you may have built a sandcastle or written your name in the sand, but you probably never created intricate patterns that cover the whole beach.

That’s what Chris De Kok, a two rivers native and sand groomer does on a regular basis.

Using a tractor and drag, he makes these spirals, or as he calls them cinnamon rolls.

For De Kok, his goal is to draw more people out to Two Rivers and Neshotah Beach. He says, “I just want to try to help reinvent our city here. We’ve got this lovely beach here, and if I do a good job down here, that’s all a part of the bonus package.”

He also feels that making these patterns is a great way to relax: “You put me on that beach tractor, it keeps my head together really. It’s peace.”

If you want to see De Kok’s work for yourself, he says the best days to look for the patterns are Fridays and the weekends.