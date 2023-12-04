Two Rivers, Wis. (WFRV) – Local Businesses are what make a community, and that includes Sprang’s Trees and Wreaths in Two Rivers, which still operates after 60 years.

The Sprang tree farm is owned by Kevin Sprang, who works in partnership with his nephew, Tom Sprang. The two took over the family business in 2011 after Tom’s father passed.

“Beginning with my father, Allen Sprang, he was a self-entrepreneur and decided he wanted to bring Christmas and the Christmas spirit here in the Two Rivers area,” said Tom. “And he planted some Christmas trees, and here we are 60 years later.”

The farm started in 1964 as a place for Christmas trees but soon grew into something much more. About a decade later, Kevin started the wreath business at the age of 13, beginning with 35 wreaths.

Kevin Sprang told Local Five’s Samantha Petters he is grateful for the opportunity to continue with the family business and reminisced about how it all began.

“I remember my brother bringing trees back in the day, 1964. I was four years old, and I kinda didn’t know really what it was all about yet,” said Kevin. “But it’s just a wonderful feeling that we can provide these trees.”

The family prides itself on showing support to local organizations in the community in the way the community supports them. From Boy Scouts to churches, the farm will partner with organizations to sell their wreaths throughout the holiday season.

The tree farm is no easy operation to run, but Kevin’s stepdaughter, Stephanie Leonhard, explained how it’s a special time to be able to enjoy it with the entire family.

“It’s really great to be able to spend this much time with our family, with our extended family working together just to make this holiday operation run,” said Leonhard. “Most people get Christmas for a day. We get Christmas for a month.”

The Sprang family is extra grateful this holiday season to still have the business after six decades of love and support from the community. Tom Sprang hopes to continue spreading holiday cheer by teaching the next generation the ins and outs of the business so they can carry on the legacy.

“I’m very happy that we can continue this operation,” said Tom. “Myself, my uncle, and the rest of the family members all get together, and we just celebrate this time of year. I guess as a family, along with our family, we’ve built from all of our customers and the surrounding area.”