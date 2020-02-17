Two Rivers City Council President Patrick Gagnon, 70, dies

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Two Rivers is mourning the loss of its City Council President Patrick Gagnon. Gagnon passed away on Saturday at the age of 70.

“Patrick’s love for Two Rivers ran as deep as his roots in this special city on the lake. He studied and celebrated the history of this place, and respected the sensibilities of its people,” the city said in a Facebook post.

Gagnon had served the Two Rivers City Council since 2015.

To view Gagnon’s obituary, click here.

