TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) — Four congregations joined together on Christmas Day to help feed those in the community.

Grace Congregational UCC, St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic, Calvary Evangelical Lutheran and Good Shepherd Lutheran and their volunteers served up their 11th Annual Free Christmas Day buffet dinner.

They served between 150 and 200 people at St. Peter the Fisherman and they also made over 100 deliveries to homes, businesses, police and fire departments in the area.