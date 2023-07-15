TWO RIVERS, Wis (WFRV) – Two Rivers is dedicating a new stage to the Schmitt Brothers Quartet. Bill Schmitt, son of Jim Schmitt says he and his loved ones raised more than one hundred and twenty thousand dollars to honor their family.



“We raised one hundred and twenty-five thousand, and we raised a little bit more to put on this party, so we are having our Schmitt picnic we have three hundred and twenty-five relatives that are here today,” stated Bill Schmitt.



Jim Schmitt says the quartet never forgot their hometown.



“You’re talking about a quartet that sang over three thousand shows, Ed Sullivan, Lawrence welt, Ertha Godfred they sang and traveled two million miles up in Alaska and they always talked about Two Rivers Wisconsin as their home,” explained Jim Schmitt.



Bill Schmitt says the family will continue to cherish its musical history.



“They made a name for themselves, that is still remembered today, and the legacy here will be for years and years,” said Bill Schmit.



The quartet sang together for 35 years, the family plans to continue honoring their relatives.