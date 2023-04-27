TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – An employee who was reportedly trapped in a machine was rescued by the Two Rivers Fire Department Wednesday evening.

In a release, Officials say they responded to a local business on the east side of Two Rivers at 5:18 p.m. for what was reported as an “industrial accident.”

Upon arrival, crews found the man trapped in a machine and were able to get him out and provide him with medical care.

The man was later taken to the hospital by helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details are known at this time and Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.