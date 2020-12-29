Two Rivers Fire Dept. rescues family animals in house fire

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Rivers Fire Department is investigating a single-family house fire that happened on Dec. 28.

According to a release, fire crews entered the house on 10th Street and were met with heavy smoke and flames on the first floor.

Officials say the fire was able to be extinguished quickly but the living room and kitchen sustained significant fire damage.

After the fire was put out, firefighters were able to rescue two rabbits and the family dog and reunited them with their owner.

The house sustained an estimated $25,000 in fire damage.

The fire is still under investigation.