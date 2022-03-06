TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – No one was injured after a garage fire erupted at a Two Rivers home on Saturday.

According to Two Rivers Fire Department, at around 6:45 p.m., crews responded to a garage fire at a home located at 2700 Sandy Bay Road in Two Rivers.

Upon arrival, officials said they found smoke coming from a small garage. After further investigation, crews located the fire inside the garage and quickly began an offensive attack of the fire.

The fire was reported knocked down about 20 minutes after crews arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported during the fire.

The department noted that the fire did cause ‘significant’ smoke and fire damage to the garage and estimated that the residents are facing a $25,000 dollar loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.