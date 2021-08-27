Two Rivers’ Heart-A-Rama postpones 50th-anniversary show due to surge in COVID-19 cases

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – This is no laughing matter, Two Rivers’ Heart-A-Rama comedy and variety show club is postponing its 50th-anniversary show of Heart-A-Rama due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Manitowoc County.

According to the non-profit group, the Heart-A-Rama show scheduled for this year has been postponed until the spring of 2022 to protect the health and safety of its cast, crew, and audience. “We value our community too much to put anyone at risk,” wrote Heart-A-Rama.

Show dates for the spring shows will be April 28 through the 30th and May 5 through the 7th.

Sponsors and guests who have already purchased their tickets for the 2020 show are being asked to hold onto their tickets and wait for further instruction. More information on ticket options will be announced prior to the show dates.

For more updates, visit Heart-A-Rama on Facebook or through their website.