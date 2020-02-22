Two Rivers High School senior battles rare form of cancer

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Rivers High School hosted a fundraiser on Friday night for senior Cody Lewis who is battling cancer.

Cody was diagnosed with undifferentiated sarcoma which is a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.

His battle began last November during a basketball scrimmage when Cody injured his hip and continued to have hip pain long after it should have healed.

The fundraiser held for Cody and his family was called, “Team Cody Night” and included raffle baskets, 50/50 raffles, and big-ticket raffle items.

Donations can still be made to the Cody Lewis Fund at any Bank First location in person or by mailing to, “Cody Lewis Fund”, c/o Laurie, P.O. Box 321, Francis Creek, WI 54214.

If you are making a cash deposit, have the bank complete a deposit slip for the “Cody Lewis Fund.” If you are writing a check, make it out to the “Cody Lewis Fund.”