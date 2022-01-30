Two Rivers house fire causes ‘significant’ damage

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A home in Two Rivers sustained ‘significant’ damage after a fire broke out on the first floor of the home on Saturday.

According to Two Rivers Fire Department, at around 5:27 p.m., crews responded to a two-story home, located on the 1800 block 29th Street, for reports of a house fire.

Upon arrival, officials said they found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the first floor of the building. Crews confirmed that before their arrival, the owner, and single occupant of the home, had safely evacuated.

Authorities shared that they were able to quickly get the fire under control and no one was injured during the incident.

Officials estimate the fire caused around $90,000 worth of damage to the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 will follow this story and provide updates as it progresses.

