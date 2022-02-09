TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Classes at the Two Rivers High School were canceled for Wednesday after a student died.

According to the Two Rivers Police, EMS was called to the Two Rivers High School pool on Feb. 8 around 2 p.m. Authorities said that a student had died.

There was no information on the cause of the death, but more details are expected to come out later regarding the incident.

Two Rivers High School’s classes are canceled for Wednesday, but other schools in the district are in session. On Tuesday, the Two Rivers Public Schools said that the girls’ basketball home game against Sheboygan Falls was postponed because of a ‘medical emergency‘.

