Two Rivers Kite Festival Amongst the Biggest in the Midwest

TWO RIVERS, WI. (WFRV) - The 13th Annual Kites Over Lake Michigan festival took place at Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers today.

This is one of the largest kite festivals in the Midwest, attracting kite enthusiasts from all across the country.

Guests in attendance got the opportunity to see incredible displays of giant show kites of every type and size, stunt teams performing breathtaking aerial ballet with their kites, and colorful ground displays and activities for the kids.

A mass release of Sky Lanterns will happen tonight followed by a Fireworks Show finale.

On Sunday morning the fun doesn't stop. There will be free kite making from kids from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.

A shuttle bus service to the event has been made available from the Two Rivers High School to the beach for both days.