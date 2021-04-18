LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Two Rivers man arrested after shooting handgun in air to ‘break up a fight’

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old Two Rivers man was arrested on Sunday morning following a shooting incident.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, just after 2 a.m., police in the area of Indiana Avenue and S 9th Street heard gunshots. Following the sound of gunshots, police report having seen a vehicle leaving the area.

Officials report having conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle that was seen leaving the area and report having recovered a handgun. Police say the driver, identified as a 22-year-old Two Rivers man was arrested for Endangering Safety by Dangerous Use of a Weapon.

The Two Rivers man reportedly told police that he had fired the shots into the air to break up a fight. There were no reported injuries resulting from the discharge of the firearm.

