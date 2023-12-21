TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say they found nearly 300 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs in a vehicle after they arrested a Two Rivers man Wednesday evening following a disturbance.

According to a release from the Two Rivers Police Department, officers responded at 6:19 p.m. on December 20 for a reported disturbance between a man and a woman at a home downtown.

Police say the man involved had left the home prior to their arrival and an investigation into the incident led them to establish charges of Disorderly Conduct and Felony Bail Jumping.

At about 10:00 p.m., officers in Manitowoc say they had found the suspect’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Two Rivers Police responded to the location and arrested the man for the previously mentioned charges.

Officials say the suspect’s vehicle was then searched leading to the discovery of 293.94 grams of methamphetamine, 2.04 grams of fentanyl, 2.14 grams of THC, and other items of drug paraphernalia.

The man, 35-year-old Thomas J. Lorenz from Two Rivers, was then taken to the Manitowoc County Jail on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule I/II Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of THC, and Felony Bail Jumping.