Two Rivers man faces fines of $5 million for distributing methamphetamine

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Three counts of distributing methamphetamine has a Two Rivers man facing at least 15 years in prison and up to $5 million in fines.

On Jan. 12, a federal grand jury indicted 40-year-old Adam Lambrecht of Two Rivers for three counts of distributing methamphetamine.

The indictment alleges that Lambrecht distributed “actual” or “crystal” methamphetamine three times between Aug. 25, 2020, and Sep. 10, 2020.

According to a release, each charge carries a mandatory five years’ imprisonment and up to 40 years’ imprisonment on each count.

He also faces fines of up to $5 million and from four years to a lifetime on supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Door County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation, with the assistance of the Door County District Attorney’s Office.