Two Rivers man sentenced in federal court, arrested with over 77 grams of meth

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Two Rivers man has been sentenced in federal court after being arrested with over 77 grams of methamphetamine last spring.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, 37-year-old Clint Blaha has been sentenced to 15 years of incarceration followed by 10 years of supervised release for possessing with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Court documents show that in May 2019, the Manitowoc County MEG Unit began investigating Blaha for suspected distribution of methamphetamine. Officials say they monitored interstate wire transfers and surveilled Blaha’s travel to known drug distribution areas.

In July 2019, authorities initiated a traffic stop to arrest Blaha. During the traffic stop, 77.5 grams of methamphetamine were found.

A search warrant was then executed on Blaha’s residence, according to officials. An additional 1.25 pounds of crystal methamphetamine packaged for distribution.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Senior District Judge William C. Griesbach noted the serious nature of Blaha’s offense and the need to send a strong message of deterrence to Blaha and anyone else who might attempt to distribute drugs in Northeast Wisconsin.