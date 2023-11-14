TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say two men were arrested in Two Rivers early Sunday morning after 40+ grams of meth and other drug paraphernalia were found during a traffic stop.

According to a release from the Two Rivers Police Department, Officers conducted a traffic stop at 1:45 a.m. on the south side of the city.

Police say a search of the vehicle found 43.16 grams of methamphetamine, a “small quantity” of fentanyl, and numerous other items of drug paraphernalia.

The two men inside the vehicle, a 31-year-old and a 40-year-old, both from Manitowoc, were arrested and taken to the Manitowoc County Jail.

Officers say Both men are being held on a charge of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine while the 31-year-old is also being held on charges of Possession of Schedule I/II Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Felony Bail Jumping, and a Probation Violation.

At this time, no other details on this incident are available. Local Five will update this story if more information is released.