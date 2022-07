TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you seen these dogs before? The Two Rivers Police Department is looking for the owners after finding the pups without tags Monday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook around 12:15 p.m., both German Shepherds are female and were found with collars but no tags at 9th and Bellevue Pl.

If you know who the owner is, the department asks you to call 920-686-7200.