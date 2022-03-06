TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Rivers Police Department is actively investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman.

According to the department, on Saturday afternoon, at around 1 p.m., police responded to a home on the east side of Two Rivers for a report that a 27-year-old woman was ‘unconscious and not breathing.’

Upon arrival, officers began resuscitation efforts, to no avail. The woman was later pronounced dead.

The death is reportedly under investigation. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.