TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Rivers police responded to a bomb threat at a local high school on Thursday.

According to the Two Rivers Police Department, at around 10:40 a.m., officers received a call reporting that a bomb was located inside of Two Rivers High School.

Police confirm that the school was not in session at the time the call was made and all the students and staff who were in the building were immediately evacuated.

Two Rivers police, with help from Outagamie & Brown County bomb squad units, successfully cleared the scene and reported finding no signs of any explosive devices.

Once the school was cleared, students and staff were allowed to re-enter the building. Authorities said there is no threat to the public at this time.

On Wednesday, the Manitowoc Police Department was dispatched to Roncalli High School after a report of a bomb threat.

Police believe the recent bomb threats happening across the state are prank calls being made from people overseas.