TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Two Rivers say a Manitowoc man was arrested Monday afternoon for his 4th Operating While Intoxicated offense after police found him inside a vehicle that was on its roof in a snow bank.

According to a release from the Two Rivers Police Department, officers responded at 4:22 p.m. to the 4200 block of Memorial Drive for reports of a vehicle on its roof after crashing into the snow bank.

Officers say both the driver of the vehicle, 69-year-old Jeffrey Leifer from Manitowoc, and a woman passenger were rescued from the vehicle with the woman being uninjured.

Leifer, on the other hand, was arrested for his 4th OWI offense and taken to the Aurora Medical Center for undisclosed possible injuries before being taken to the Manitowoc County Jail.

Officials say the crash left southbound Memorial Drive closed for about an hour and a half while first responders worked to clear the scene.

At this time, no other information is available and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.