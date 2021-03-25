Two Rivers Police Dept. search for driver involved in possible child enticement

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Rivers Police Department is looking for someone who may be involved in the child enticement of two 12-year-olds Wednesday.

According to a release, around 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. on March 24, two 12-year-old boys were stopped by a car between the 3600-4000 block of Bellevue Place. Officers say the car is described as a small gray or silver four-door vehicle with tinted windows.

After parking on the curb, the police department says the driver made a comment requesting the boys get into the car. The boys then ran from the area.

The department says the driver was described as a middle-aged man with darker skin tone, brown hair, and may or may not have facial hair.

So far, officers say they have not been able to locate the driver or the car matching the descriptions but they will continue to investigate. Anyone with information related to this, or any suspicious activity, is asked to contact the Two Rivers Police Department at (920) 686 – 7200.