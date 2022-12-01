TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Two Rivers are investigating a dog bite incident that happened when a person attempted to check the tags on the dog’s collar for owner information.

The Two Rivers Police Department states that the incident transpired in the 3900 block of Lowell Street when the dog was found running loose by the victim.

Officers say that the victim got bit when they attempted to check the tags on the dog’s collar for owner information.

The dog is described as a black Labrador and was last seen running north on Lowell Street.

Officers report that the bite victim may need to receive rabies shots as the ‘vaccination status of the dog is not known.’

If anyone sees a loose dog that matches the description, you are asked to contact the police with a description of the dog and its location.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Two Rivers Police Department at (920) 686-7200.