Two Rivers Police welcome first-ever K9 Officer

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV)- The Two Rivers Police Department is happy to share the news of their newest officer; a unique position that will be a first for the station.

Law Enforcement announced on Monday, December 27, that the Police Department has received their first-ever K9 officer.

TRPD shared news of the newest hire, welcoming Officer Xanti- badge number T51, to the Department on their Facebook page.

Officer Xanti will be assisting Officer Lade, once he is officially sworn in at a City Council meeting. He is still in training at the moment, but he is expected to have all of it completed by February of 2022.

Two Rivers Police wants to give a big thanks to everyone who had a part in helping reach this Department goal and their continued support. They are excited about what Officer Xanti will bring to the Station.