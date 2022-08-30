TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Two Rivers are concerned about Beach Road, a public access point to Neshotah Beach that they claim is being encroached upon.

Beach Road is a route to Neshotah Beach that is secluded, but open to the public. However, it intersects with private property – blurring the lines of what is safe to access.

“Friends of Beach Road” is a group of neighbors who live on Park Road, the road that intersects with Beach Road. Head members Russ and Michelle Minaker say their mission is to make Beach Road more accessible for beachgoers.

“If you want to take a trip to the beach, you must go on to [the homeowner’s] property and this extensive landscaping project is what initiated this bout of it,” explained Michelle.

If you don’t want to trespass, there is another route, but it is more dangerous. It is in a heavily-wooded area and the trail is made of limestone.

The Minakers’ biggest concern is that first responders would not have that access point if there was an emergency on the beach.

“With emergency personnel, this road could be used to access the north part of the ice age trail, which is about three and a half miles. They could get to the furthest parts of the ice age trail within 5 to 10 minutes,” said Russ.

Two Rivers City Manager Greg Buckley pointed out, “The city engineer and I went out there in late July and looked at the situation, reported back to council. We did not see anything that appeared to be in violation of the existing agreements.”

Buckley also expressed that first responders have not had an issue with getting navigating through Beach Road, saying “our emergency services folks have not identified that as being a barrier to emergency response.”

Local 5 reached out to the owner of the Beach Road property, but they declined to comment.