TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Two Rivers high school teacher has been arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a student.

According to a release, the Two Rivers Police Department received information regarding the 34-year-old teacher engaging in sexual conduct with a 17-year-old student. After investigating, officers arrested the teacher for three counts of Sexual Assault of a Child by a School Instructional Staff Person, a Class H Felony.

The Two Rivers School District has been cooperating throughout the investigation and it is believed that there are no other victims.

This investigation remains open at this time and anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact the Two Rivers Police Department at (920) 793-1191.

No further information was provided.