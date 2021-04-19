Two semi-trucks carrying cattle crash in separate incidents, highlighting challenges of transporting livestock

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Police closed a portion of I-43 at University Avenue overnight Sunday, after a semi-truck crashed, trapping more than 30 cows inside its trailer.

“He’s claiming that his dog jumped in his lap, causing him to roll his semi over,” Sgt. Kurt Brester of the Green Bay Police Department said on scene. “We didn’t open up the cattle trailer yet, but he’s claiming there’s 39 head of cattle in the trailer.”

According to the experts at Fox Valley Technical College, livestock is tricky to transport.

“The weight of each individual cattle is pretty extensive, and so it creates this momentum,” Rob Behnke, Director of Truck Driving Programs at FVTC said. “There is a significant risk with that.”

Before 5 a.m. Monday, that risk on display a second time on Packerland Drive at Highway 29.

Officials say a truck driver thought he was still on the highway, and crashed into a roundabout.

Of the 36 cows being transported in that incident, 12 were left dead or needing to be put down as a result of their injures.

24 were rounded up by emergency crews.

“This is an example of what can happen, and we need to use this as a learning experience,” Behnke said. “Other drivers can take heed or warning.”

Behnke says transporting livestock is unique because animals can be unpredictable.

“We don’t know what that cattle is going to do, how they’re going to react,” he explained, “what’s happening in that trailer with those cattle so close together.”

According to Behnke, truck drivers are responsible for making sure cargo is properly strapped down for a trip.

“If a vehicle were to have real quick movements, left or right steering, we’re avoiding something, there’s potential of that box or that crate tipping, but less potential than certainly livestock,” he said.

Behnke says drivers carrying cattle need to use extra caution to keep their balance.

“It’s when I slow down, I need to have a longer approach to slowing it down. I can’t just jam on my breaks or those cattle, that livestock are going to want to lunge forward,” he explained.