LESSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Two semis collided on WIS 47 in Shawano County on Thursday morning sending one person to the hospital and causing the highway to be closed for over seven hours.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:50 a.m. on September 21 on WIS 47 just north of CTH S.

Deputies say that the initial report showed the crash involved two semi-trucks after one reportedly crossed the center line, hitting the other. When authorities arrived at the scene, both semis were disabled on WIS 47 causing the entirety of the highway to be shut down.

After an initial investigation, it was determined the semi heading north crossed the center line, leading to the southbound semi attempting to swerve in order to try and avoid the crash. However, the two semis collided in the southbound lane.

The driver of the semi heading north was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the semi heading south did not sustain any injuries in the crash, deputies say.

Highway 47 remained closed while the crash was investigated and the semis were able to be removed. Authorities say the highway was reopened just after 3:00 p.m.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Shawano Ambulance Service, Navarino-Lessor EMS, Bonduel Fire Department, Navarino-Lessor Fire Department, Shawano County Highway Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service.

No other information was provided.