WEDNESDAY 3/30/2022 6:56 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Tower Drive Bridge has been reopened after a crash involving two semi-trucks closed it for just under an hour.

Officials say that I-43 northbound at the Tower Drive Bridge has been reopened. The incident reportedly happened around 6:05 a.m.

The scene was cleared at 6:40 a.m. There was no information on if there were any injuries. The Green Bay Police Department says there are areas of standing water near the bridge.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.

ORIGINAL: Two semis involved in crash on Tower Drive Bridge, NB completely shut down

WEDNESDAY 3/30/2022 6:29 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash involving two semi-trucks has closed I-43 northbound at the Tower Drive Bridge.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, I-43 northbound is completely shut down due to a three-vehicle crash. The crash reportedly involved two semi-trucks and a car.

All traffic must exit at Webster Avenue before the bridge. Authorities expect it to take an hour to clear the scheme.

No additional information was provided at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story.