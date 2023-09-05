GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One resident and a firefighter were hospitalized after a fire in an apartment complex in the City of Green Bay on Tuesday night.

Green Bay Metro Fire Chief Matthew Knott told Local 5 News that shortly after 8:00 p.m., firefighters were sent to the 1800 block of August Street for a report of a fire.

After arriving on the scene, firefighters found smoke and flames coming out of the building with several people still inside.

Knott continued to tell Local 5 News that his department made multiple rescues on the first floor and second floor of the building.

As a result, one resident and a firefighter were transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained during the evacuation.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but crews are still on the scene investigating.