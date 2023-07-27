BROOKLYN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were transported to a local hospital with injuries after a plane crash in Green Lake County on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m., deputies received word of an aircraft in a field near State Highway 49 and Townline Road in the Township of Brooklyn.

An occupant of the aircraft had reportedly gone to the nearest residence to report the incident, and emergency crews were immediately sent to the scene moments later.

Upon arrival, authorities found a small plane down in a cornfield around 200 feet south of Townline Road. The aircraft operator and passenger suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

There was no information on why the aircraft crashed in the field, and officials are continuing to investigate this incident.

Local 5 News will update this when more details are available.