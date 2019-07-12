Two sent to the hospital after vehicle roll-over in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) — A Friday morning roll-over crash sent two people to the hospital in Two Rivers.

Officials say emergency crews were dispatched to 22nd Street at Adams Street around 10:30 a.m. for a roll-over accident.

According to police, a 67-year-old woman from Two Rivers was traveling northbound on Adams Street when she failed to stop for a stop sign.

This caused a collision with a 79-year-old Mishicot man traveling westbound. Police say this collision caused the woman’s car to flip onto its roof.

The man was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The woman was transported to a local hospital by a private party.

Officials say that while the accident is being investigated, 22nd Street between Washington Street and Monroe Street was closed for about an hour.