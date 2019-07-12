LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Two sent to the hospital after vehicle roll-over in Two Rivers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Car WFRV

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) — A Friday morning roll-over crash sent two people to the hospital in Two Rivers.

Officials say emergency crews were dispatched to 22nd Street at Adams Street around 10:30 a.m. for a roll-over accident.

According to police, a 67-year-old woman from Two Rivers was traveling northbound on Adams Street when she failed to stop for a stop sign.

This caused a collision with a 79-year-old Mishicot man traveling westbound. Police say this collision caused the woman’s car to flip onto its roof.

The man was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The woman was transported to a local hospital by a private party.

Officials say that while the accident is being investigated, 22nd Street between Washington Street and Monroe Street was closed for about an hour.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story