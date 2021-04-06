Two separate fires in Lakewood, fire department reminds not to burn

LAKEWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two separate fires about five hours apart had the Lakewood Fire Department reminding everyone not to burn due to the dry conditions.

According to the Town of Lakewood Fire Department, the two fires happened on Remus Woods Lane and Brer Rabbit Lane. Both fires happened on Monday, April 5.

The first fire was on Brer Rabbit Lane around 11:15 a.m. as crews responded for a reported large fire in the back yard of a residence. When crews arrived they found a camper that was completely in flames, that reportedly started the woods on fire along with the camper.

Crews made an initial knockdown to prevent the fire from spreading to the house next to the camper. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. There were no injuries reported.

The second fire, according to Lakewood Fire Department, happened at Remus Woods Lane around 4:15 p.m. There was a report of a fire in the woods and when crews arrived there was a wild land fire that already spread to the structure of the outside of the building.

According to authorities, there was a request for a full response from the Nicolet Fire District due to the spread of the fire. Lakewood Fire Department was able to contain the fire to the outside of the building while the Lakewood DNR took care of the wild land fire.

The cause of this fire was debris burning, according to authorities, and there were no injuries reported.

Following the two fires, the Lakewood Fire Department sent out a Facebook post thanking all of the help from the Fire District Departments and also reminding everyone not to burn due to the dry conditions.