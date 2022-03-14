GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be involved in two separate gas drive-offs.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, two separate gas drive-offs happened in the Greenville area. Authorities believe the two incidents are related.

There was no information on exactly where or when these alleged incidents happened. The Facebook post garnered nearly 40 shares in less than 40 minutes. The vehicles in the two images provided are different, one appears to be a BMW while the other appears to be a Lincoln.

Anyone with information regarding the man in the photos is asked to call 920-832-5000 or email joseph.rolain@outagamie.org

Photo courtesy of Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.