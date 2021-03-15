Two separate high-speed chases lead to multiple arrests in Manitowoc Co.

(WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s have released information regarding two vehicle pursuits that happened in the county.

On Saturday, March 13 around 4:25 a.m., the Manitowoc Co. Sheriff’s attempted to stop a 2020 Hyundai Elentra that was traveling at high speeds southbound on I-43 near CTH JJ in the Township of Manitowoc Rapids.

The driver of that car was identified as 23-year-old Joshua Lawrence from Milwaukee. He refused to stop the car and while exiting southbound on USH 151, hit a curb which caused his front tire to deflate. He continued to drive with a flat tire.

Joshua Lawrence

While Lawrence tried to turn southbound on Brunner Road, the car went over the curb into a front yard of a home. He fled on foot but was taken into custody a short time later. He was arrested for felony fleeing, possession of a controlled substance and probation hold. Hew as also issued multiple citations.

In total, the pursuit was 4.4 miles and reached speeds of 95 miles per hour.

The second vehicle pursuit in Manitowoc County happened on the morning of March 15 around 12:34 a.m. when the Dispatch Center received a report of a hit and run crash that happened in the Village of Cleveland.

The suspected vehicle, a 2009 Hyundai Sonata hit an unoccupied vehicle and was found driving northbound on CTH LS. The vehicles front tire was disabled from the crash but continued driving.

After attempting to turn on CTH U, another tire was deflated, but the driver 38-year-old Robert Autman from Milwaukee continued to drive northbound.

Robert Autman

He was eventually stopped in the City of Manitowoc in the 1300 Block of South 10th St.

Autman was arrested for felony-fleeing, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a probation hold.

His passenger, 40-year-old Marissa Flores from Milwaukee was driving the car at the time of the original crash. She was arrested for operating while intoxicated, possesion of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a probation hold.

Marissa Flores

This pursuit lasted 8.5 miles reaching speeds around 73 miles per hour.

No one was injured in either accident.