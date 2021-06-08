LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Two separate stolen vehicle chases in Two Rivers, one in custody

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Rivers Police Department was involved in two separate car chases involving stolen vehicles on June 8.

According to the Two Rivers Police Department, the first incident happened on June 8 around 4:00 a.m. An officer witnessed a reported vehicle from the Francis Creek area and tried to stop the vehicle.

The chase lasted about one mile and speeds reached 70 mph. The driver of the vehicle got out of the vehicle while it was still moving. The vehicle continued to move and hit a tree which caused minor damage to the vehicle.

The suspect was able to get away despite help from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department and the Manitowoc Police Department’s K-9 Unit trying to locate the suspect.

Authorities say this investiagation is ongoing.

In a separate incident about one and a half hours later around 5:30 a.m., the Manitowoc Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle. Not long after a Manitowoc County Deputy found the stolen vehicle.

The Deputy and a Two Rivers Police Officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle did not stop and a chase ensued. The stolen pickup truck reached speeds up to 75 mph. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch.

The suspect fled from the vehicle and was caught after a short foot chase. The suspect was identified as a 38-year-old Manitowoc woman. The chase lasted just over three miles.

The following charges will be referred to the Manitowoc County District Attorney’s Office:

  • Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent
  • Knowingly Flee an Officer
  • Resisting an Officer

No further information was provided regarding the initial incident, and authorities say the two incidents are unrelated.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

