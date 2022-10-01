DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in west-central Wisconsin responded to two different burglaries on Thursday morning that ultimately ended in a high-speed chase, with two suspects in custody and one on the run.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the Menomonie Police Department was dispatched to a burglary alarm in the Red Cedar Plaza just before 1:30 a.m. on September 29.

While officers were investigating that incident, deputies from Dunn County received information relating to another burglary in nearby Eau Claire, around 2:20 a.m. Both burglaries happened in the vicinity of I-94.

Deputies say that immediately after the first burglary, they began checking the area for possible suspect vehicles. Shortly after becoming aware of the second burglary deputies received a vehicle description and within minutes, they located the vehicle traveling westbound on I-94 in Elk Mound.

Just before 2:30 a.m., deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, but a chase ensued at speeds of over 100 MPH. After tire-deflation devices were successful, the vehicle went into a ditch. That’s when deputies say that three suspects ran.

Roughly an hour after the chase began, K9 teams from both the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Eau Claire Police Department helped in catching the driver of the vehicle and one of the passengers in ‘a heavily wooded area.’

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the two men arrested have been identified as Miltiano Johnson, 42, and Anthony Jordan, 32. Deputies say that both men are from the St. Louis, Missouri area.

The third suspect has not yet been found.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is made available.