Two severely injured after crashing boat into north Sheboygan pier

(WFRV) – A boat accident on Wednesday night in Sheboygan County left two people with severe injuries.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, on August 25 around 10:15 p.m., authorities received information regarding a boat accident on Lake Michigan. A boat was found to have collided with the north Sheboygan pier.

Two people who were in the boat were reportedly severely injured and transported to medical facilities.

There were no other boats or individuals involved in the incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation.

No further information was released, Local 5 will continue to update this story.