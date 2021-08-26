FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Two severely injured after crashing boat into north Sheboygan pier

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – A boat accident on Wednesday night in Sheboygan County left two people with severe injuries.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, on August 25 around 10:15 p.m., authorities received information regarding a boat accident on Lake Michigan. A boat was found to have collided with the north Sheboygan pier.

Two people who were in the boat were reportedly severely injured and transported to medical facilities.

There were no other boats or individuals involved in the incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation.

No further information was released, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton native makes history, hired by Gamblers as first-ever on-ice female coach in USHL history

Pat Connaughton Wins Golf Outing

Neil Seering's Adversity

Luxemburg-Casco football coach opens up about coaching during the pandemic

Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls in season finale against Sioux Falls

Bay Port head coach Gary Westerman interview