MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Roncalli Middle School and the Manitowoc Police Department addressed a school situation involving a gun that happened on April 13.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on April 13 it was reported that two students were seen exchanging something in the school parking lot. The Roncalli Middle School administration was reportedly made aware of the possible incident around 8:15 p.m.

A student thought the item that was exchanged may have been a gun, but was not sure. Police were contacted to investigate the situation.

Through the investigation, it was confirmed that a student did bring an unloaded gun onto school property. School officials say the matter is being addressed by the Manitowoc Police Department.

It was also mentioned that Diocesan and school policies state that possession of a firearm on school grounds will lead to the expulsion of a student.

“Roncalli Middle School administration has met with faculty, staff and students this morning to inform them of the situation. In addition, counselors will be available throughout the day. Roncalli Catholic Schools continues to work to make the well-being of our students at the center of our mission. We thank God for our many blessings, and we ask for your prayers as we continue to work with our students and staff. We are grateful for the assistance of the Manitowoc Police Department. John Stelzer, Roncalli Catholic Schools president

Police say that it was an isolated incident and there was no information that lead police to think there was any intention to cause harm at the school.

The parents of the two students involved have reportedly cooperated with authorities. The gun was turned over to police, and both students were arrested and taken to the Sheboygan County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the Manitowoc Police Department.

Authorities say charges for the two include:

Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Person under 18

Possess a Firearm in a School Zone

Parents are encouraged to talk with their kids bout the importance of sharing information with adults. Authorities mentioned that this was ‘instrumental’ in creating a swift and safe outcome in the case.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.