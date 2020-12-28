Two suspects arrested in Oconto for Michigan shooting incident

MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two suspects were taken into custody in Oconto in relation to a shooting incident that occurred in Michigan on Monday morning.

According to the Menominee Police Department, just after 12 a.m., officers responded to a home located in the 1300 block of 30th Avenue for a shots fired complaint.

Upon arriving at the residence, police determined that the resident of the address was shot during an illegal narcotics transaction.

After the shooting, two suspects allegedly fled the scene on foot and later in a vehicle. After further investigation, police report the two suspects were taken into custody in Oconto.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The Menominee Police Department was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Menominee County Sheriffs Office, Marinette City Police Department, the Oconto Police Department, Menominee Fire Department, and the Aurora Medical Center Bay Area EMS.