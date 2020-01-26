Two suspects arrested in Oshkosh armed robberies investigation

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Two males have been arrested in connection to two armed robberies that occured in Oshkosh on Saturday.

The first armed robbery occured at 5:00 PM in the 1000 block of North Main St. on Saturday, with the second robbery happening in the 800 block of Main St. at 10:30 PM.

During each of the robberies, two males entered the businesses and demanded money.

One of the suspect had a handgun with him and displayed it to employees.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from each business, but no one was injured during the incidents.

The two suspects were taken into custody by Oshkosh Police around 2:00 AM Sunday morning and officers were able to locate the firearm they believed was used in the robberies.

If anybody has any information regarding these incidents, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.