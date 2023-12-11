MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Wisconsin men are facing criminal charges after allegedly fleeing officers in a stolen vehicle, which led to an officer-involved shooting.

On December 10, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued formal charges against 22-year-old Kenneth D. Brown and 19-year-old Kenneth D. Rogers in connection to a shooting that happened on December 6 on the 400 block of North 29th Street and in connection to an officer-involved shooting on December 7, at North 51st Street and West Hampton Avenue.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, on Thursday, December 7, shortly after 3:15 a.m., officers observed a stolen vehicle wanted in connection to a shooting. They attempted to stop the car, but the suspects, Brown and Rogers, did not abide, and a pursuit ensued.

Officers deployed stop sticks to stop Brown and Rogers, which were successful prior to the pair crashing. However, the two fled the vehicle on foot.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Rogers was reportedly carrying a visible firearm and refused to drop the weapon despite multiple verbal commands from officers.

Milwaukee Police says shortly before 3:30 a.m., multiple shots were fired in the 4800 block of North 51st Street. Both Rogers and Brown were transported to a nearby hospital, where Rogers was treated for critical injuries, and Brown was treated for minor injuries.

The officers involved in the shooting were a 26-year-old man with eight years of service and a 27-year-old man with two years of service. Both officers have been placed on administrative duty, as is routine in an officer-involved shooting. Both were uninjured during the incident.

Kenneth Brown is facing the following charges:

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety PTAC, as a Party to a Crime Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony

Drive or Operate Vehicle w/o Consent

2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

Possess w/Intent-Cocaine (>15-40g) PTAC, as a Party to a Crime

Posses w/Intent-Fentanyl (<=10g) PTAC, as a Party to a Crime



Kenneth Rogers is facing the following charges:

Possess Firearm-Adjudicated Deliquent of a Felony

Drive or Operate Vehicle w/o Consent PTAC, as a Party to a Crime

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

Possess w/Intent-Cocaine (>15-40g) PTAC, as a Party to a Crime

Posses w/Intent-Fentanyl (<=10g) Posses w/Intent-Fentanyl (<=10g)



Court records show that Brown and Rogers are expected to have initial appearances in Milwaukee County Court on Monday. The pair could face over 50 years in prison and over $175,000 in fines each if convicted.

The Milwaukee Police Department says that the Waukesha Police Department is leading the law enforcement investigation regarding the officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact them at (262)-524-3831. No additional details were provided.