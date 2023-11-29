MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin are investigating an incident where two individuals broke into a mall and stole a significant amount of jewelry.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to the West Towne Mall on Monday at around 10:15 a.m. for a report of two people breaking into the mall.

Police say that the suspects allegedly entered the mall and cut the security gate of a jewelry store inside. They then smashed a display case and stole more than $100,000 of rings.

Madison Police Detectives are reviewing digital evidence, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the jewelry heist is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. This investigation is open and ongoing.

No additional details were provided.