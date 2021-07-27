Two suspects identified in triple homicide in township of Hamilton

HAMILTON, Wis. (WFRV)- La Crosse County Sheriff’s department announced on Tuesday, July 27, two suspects have been identified in a triple homicide in the Township of Hamilton.

The two suspects are Khamthanet Rattanasak of Wausau and Nya Thao with the last known address being in Holmen.

41-year-old Rattanasack is also known as “Kham” or “Black.” Thao, 33-year-old, is also referred to as “Kush.” The images below were provided by the La Cross County Sheriff’s Department.

Khamthanet Rattanasack

Nya Thao

Officials say a 2005 Mercedes-Benz “S” sedan is believed to have been used during the alleged homicide. That car has was discovered abandon in the Eastern Brown County area, just East of Green Bay.

Felony Probation warrants have been issued for both suspects through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Suspects are believed to be armed.

The alleged triple homicide occurred sometime last week. Sources say the three victims were shot on the scene.

No additional information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story as new information becomes available.