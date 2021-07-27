Two suspects identified in triple homicide in township of Hamilton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMILTON, Wis. (WFRV)- La Crosse County Sheriff’s department announced on Tuesday, July 27, two suspects have been identified in a triple homicide in the Township of Hamilton.

The two suspects are Khamthanet Rattanasak of Wausau and Nya Thao with the last known address being in Holmen.

41-year-old Rattanasack is also known as “Kham” or “Black.” Thao, 33-year-old, is also referred to as “Kush.” The images below were provided by the La Cross County Sheriff’s Department.

  • Khamthanet Rattanasack
  • Nya Thao

Officials say a 2005 Mercedes-Benz “S” sedan is believed to have been used during the alleged homicide. That car has was discovered abandon in the Eastern Brown County area, just East of Green Bay.

Felony Probation warrants have been issued for both suspects through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Suspects are believed to be armed.

The alleged triple homicide occurred sometime last week. Sources say the three victims were shot on the scene.

No additional information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Training Camp Report: Rogers and Packers close to deal, Shareholders Meeting

One on One with Packers Cole Van Lanen ahead of training camp

Timber Rattlers clinch series over Cubs with finale shutout

Blizzard Report: Green Bay gets key road win at Iowa