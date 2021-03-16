Two suspects in custody after impersonating police officers, kidnapping

HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Two individuals were taken into custody after they allegedly kidnapped a man and stabbed him in the leg, all while impersonating police officers.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says they received a welfare check request from a concerned party for a male who was possibly in danger at a residence in Hilbert. When deputies arrived at the residence they spoke with a male who denied there were any issues going on at the residence.

A second male appeared from the basement area of the residence asking for help as he had blood on his pants leg and said he had a stab wound to his leg.

Authorities say the victim was transported to a local hospital and his wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

Deputies further questioned those at the residence and it was determined that the victim was from Columbia County, Wisconsin and had been communicating with the suspect online.

According to officials, the victim said he thought he was talking with a female and agreed to meet the female at a farm in a rural area. When the victim arrived at the farm he was approached by the suspects who the victim thought were police officers.

The victim was then taken at gunpoint into the suspects’ vehicle and eventually stabbed. The suspects drove the victim to the residence in Hilbert where he was held until deputies arrived.

30-year-old male, Juan Pablo Cruz was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant through Brown County, according to authorities. A second suspect was taken into custody in Brillion on Tuesday, March 16.

The following charges will be referred to the Calumet County District Attorney:

Reckless Endangering Safety

Kidnapping

Robbery

Impersonating a Police Officer

The investigation is ongoing.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.