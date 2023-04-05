OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Detectives in Oshkosh have identified and arrested two suspects in connection to a robbery that occurred at a local business on March 20.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, numerous interviews and follow-ups lead to detectives identifying the suspects.

An investigation was launched after a man entered the business located on the 700 Block of Merritt Avenue around 1:45 p.m. that afternoon and allegedly insinuated that he had a weapon in his pocket, subsequently leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

It was noted in the original release that no weapons were displayed during the robbery and no one was injured.

After several ‘lengthy surveillance operations’, detectives located and took into custody a 40-year-old man from Oshkosh while deputies from the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office located and took into custody a 60-year-old Little Chute man.

Charges to the men include:

40-year-old from Oshkosh Party to the Crime of Armed Robbery Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.

60-year-old from Little Chute Felony Bail Jumping Possession of Methamphetamine Possession of Narcotic Drugs Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Probation Violation. Charges from the Oshkosh Police Department for Party to the Crime of Armed Robbery.



No additional information about the incident was provided.