GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two suspects are in custody following a shooting on Green Bay’s east side that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to one person.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on December 3 on the 2600 block of Humboldt Road.

When officers arrived, it was discovered that one person had been shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities say that they were able to quickly identify two suspects who fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

The release states that shortly after the incident occurred, the two suspects were located with the assistance of UWGB Police and taken into custody.

Officers say that they are currently not looking for any other suspects and believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Police will remain on the scene for several hours to speak to witnesses and gather evidence.

Due to this being an ongoing investigation, no additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-266341. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP or submit a tip online, or utilize the ‘P3 Tips’ app for crime tips.