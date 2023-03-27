WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – After an investigation of a January 19 fire in Waupaca, authorities say that two suspects have been identified and arrested on multiple charges.

According to a release, officers from the Waupaca Police Department and Waupaca Fire Department were sent to a fire in the 600 block of Oak Street on January 19 around 8:55 p.m.

At the time of the incident, officers requested assistance from the Wisconsin State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Authorities say that over the course of the investigation, two suspects have been identified and arrested on ‘multiple charges.’ The charges are currently being forwarded to the Waupaca County District Attorney’s Office.

However, the release does not detail the potential charges, and names are not being released until charges are officially filed.

The Waupaca Police Department was assisted by the:

Waupaca Fire Department

Gold Cross Ambulance

Wisconsin State Fire Marshal’s Office

Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)

New London Police Department

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 will update this story when new information is released.