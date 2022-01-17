Two suspects steal purses & cash from Fond du Lac restaurant

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two suspects reportedly entered the Sweet and Salty Pig and beelined it right to the employee closet, and allegedly stole several purses.

According to the Sweet and Salty Pig, a man and a woman entered the restaurant and went directly to the employee closet. They then reportedly stole multiple purses from the closet.

The two suspects took cash from the purses and then left the purses outside the restaurant. They fled from the scene in a grey minivan. The vehicle reportedly had a taped-up plastic window on the rear driver’s side.

The Fond du Lac Police Department reportedly located one of the suspects right away. However, authorities are still looking for information on the vehicle or the male suspect.

The Sweet and Salty Pig also thanked everyone for their support. Photos of the suspect were posted on the Sweet and Salty Pig’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fond du Lac Police Department.